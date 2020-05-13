Gamestop Corp-A (GME) Breaks Through Support at $4.46

Shares of Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) opened today below their pivot of $4.66 and have already reached the first level of support at $4.46. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $4.26 and $3.86 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 235.3% for shares of Gamestop Corp-A based on a current price of $4.54 and an average consensus analyst price target of $15.22. Gamestop Corp-A shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $4.79 and support at the 50-day MA of $4.43.

Gamestop Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.76 and a 52-week low of $2.57 and are now trading 77% above that low price at $4.54 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

