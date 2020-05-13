Xactly Corp Shares Up 19.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (XTLY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xactly Corp (:XTLY) on May 22nd, 2017 at $13.11. In approximately 36 months, Xactly Corp has returned 19.37% as of today's recent price of $15.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xactly Corp have traded between a low of $10.60 and a high of $16.10 and are now at $15.65, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Xactly Corporation provides software solutions. The Company offers enterprise-class, cloud-based, and incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. Xactly serves business and financial services, communications, manufacturing, life sciences, and entertainment industries worldwide.

