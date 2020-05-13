Uptrend Call Working As Smith (A.O.)Corp Stock Rises 0.1% (AOS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) on April 8th, 2020 at $40.18. In approximately 1 month, Smith (A.O.)Corp has returned 0.10% as of today's recent price of $40.22.

Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.61 and a 52-week low of $33.81 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $40.22 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 0.57% higher over the past week, respectively.

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures residential and commercial water heating and water treatment equipment. The Company distributes its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Smith (A.O.)Corp shares.

Log in and add Smith (A.O.)Corp (AOS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.