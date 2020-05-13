Uptrend Call Working As Sabre Corp Stock Rises 0.4% (SABR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) on March 25th, 2020 at $5.86. In approximately 2 months, Sabre Corp has returned 0.43% as of today's recent price of $5.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sabre Corp have traded between a low of $3.30 and a high of $25.44 and are now at $5.88, which is 78% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

Sabre Corporation provides technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company offers tours and travel services, as well as online reservations for airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental companies, and vacation packages.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sabre Corp shares.

Log in and add Sabre Corp (SABR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.