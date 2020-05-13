Uptrend Call Working As Kinder Morgan In Stock Rises 8.4% (KMI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) on March 25th, 2020 at $13.60. In approximately 2 months, Kinder Morgan In has returned 8.38% as of today's recent price of $14.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kinder Morgan In have traded between a low of $9.42 and a high of $22.58 and are now at $14.74, which is 56% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is a pipeline transportation and energy storage company. The Company owns and operates pipelines that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and other products, and terminals that store petroleum products and chemicals and handle bulk materials like coal and petroleum coke.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kinder Morgan In shares.

