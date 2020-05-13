Shares of MAA Up 11.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) on March 25th, 2020 at $96.90. In approximately 2 months, Mid-America Apar has returned 11.07% as of today's recent price of $107.63.

Mid-America Apar share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $148.88 and a 52-week low of $82.00 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $107.63 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 1.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi family apartment communities in the southeast and midwest United States and Texas. In addition, the Company conducts third party property management, development, and construction activities through its service corporation.

