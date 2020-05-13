Shares of EFII Up 46.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Elec For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) on January 30th, 2019 at $25.32. In approximately 16 months, Elec For Imaging has returned 46.04% as of today's recent price of $36.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Elec For Imaging share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.54 and a high of $51.15 and are now at $36.97, 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. designs and markets products that support color and black-and-white printing on a variety of peripheral devices. The Company's products incorporate hardware and software technologies that transform digital copiers and printers from copier manufacturers into networked printers. Products are sold in North America, Europe, and Japan.

