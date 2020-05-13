Shares of CLW Up 27.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clearwater (NYSE:CLW) on April 24th, 2020 at $22.11. In approximately 3 weeks, Clearwater has returned 27.77% as of today's recent price of $28.25.

Over the past year, Clearwater has traded in a range of $11.88 to $31.49 and is now at $28.25, 138% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Clearwater Paper Corp. manufactures consumer tissue, bleached paperboard, and wood products. The Company supplies private label tissue to major retail grocery chains and produces bleached paperboard that is used by printers and packaging converters.

