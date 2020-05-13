Qiagen Nv Has Returned 3.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (QGEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN) on March 3rd, 2020 at $41.29. In approximately 2 months, Qiagen Nv has returned 3.57% as of today's recent price of $42.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Qiagen Nv have traded between a low of $24.86 and a high of $43.39 and are now at $42.76, which is 72% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

QIAGEN N.V. is a global provider of Sample to Insight solutions to transform biological materials into valuable molecular insights. The Company provides its workflows to customers in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (forensics, veterinary testing and food safety), Pharma (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies) and Academia (life sciences research).

