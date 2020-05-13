Proto Labs Inc Up 30.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PRLB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) on March 25th, 2020 at $74.26. In approximately 2 months, Proto Labs Inc has returned 30.72% as of today's recent price of $97.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Proto Labs Inc have traded between a low of $63.19 and a high of $119.80 and are now at $97.07, which is 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Proto Labs, Inc. is low volume manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company utilizes computer numerical control, machining and injection molding to manufacture custom parts for their customers. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets.

