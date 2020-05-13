Myriad Genetics Up 6.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MYGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) on March 24th, 2020 at $13.36. In approximately 2 months, Myriad Genetics has returned 6.70% as of today's recent price of $14.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Myriad Genetics have traded between a low of $9.24 and a high of $33.42 and are now at $14.25, which is 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. develops and markets molecular diagnostic products to provide physicians with information to help guide the care of their patients, to prevent disease, delay the onset of disease, and catch disease at an early stage.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Myriad Genetics shares.

