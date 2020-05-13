Marcus & Millich Shares Down 7.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MMI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marcus & Millich (NYSE:MMI) on April 1st, 2020 at $25.47. In approximately 1 month, Marcus & Millich has returned 7.30% as of today's recent price of $23.61.

Over the past year, Marcus & Millich has traded in a range of $21.90 to $38.24 and is now at $23.61, 8% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services.

