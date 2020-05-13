Kraton Corp Has Returned 71.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KRA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) on March 26th, 2020 at $6.60. In approximately 2 months, Kraton Corp has returned 71.65% as of today's recent price of $11.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Kraton Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.45 and a high of $35.00 and are now at $11.32, 154% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products. Kraton also sells pine-based specialty products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kraton Corp shares.

Log in and add Kraton Corp (KRA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.