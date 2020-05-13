Ceva Inc Up 18.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CEVA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) on April 6th, 2020 at $27.14. In approximately 1 month, Ceva Inc has returned 18.43% as of today's recent price of $32.13.

In the past 52 weeks, Ceva Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.45 and a high of $36.79 and are now at $32.13, 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

CEVA, Inc. licenses DSP-based platforms applications to the semiconductor industry. The Company markets IPs for vision, audio, communications, and connectivity. CEVA serves a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, and industrial.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ceva Inc shares.

Log in and add Ceva Inc (CEVA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.