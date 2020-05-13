Cara Therapeutic Has Returned 10.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CARA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cara Therapeutic (NASDAQ:CARA) on March 26th, 2020 at $13.32. In approximately 2 months, Cara Therapeutic has returned 10.85% as of today's recent price of $14.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cara Therapeutic have traded between a low of $8.88 and a high of $27.55 and are now at $14.76, which is 66% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 0.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. develops therapeutics. The Company offers novel drugs for the treatment of human diseases associated with pain and inflammation. Cara Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cara Therapeutic shares.

