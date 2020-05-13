American Tower C Has Returned 7.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) on March 27th, 2020 at $216.89. In approximately 2 months, American Tower C has returned 7.02% as of today's recent price of $232.10.

American Tower C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $260.43 and a 52-week low of $174.32 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $232.10 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops wireless communications and broadcast towers in the United States. The Company leases antennae sites on multi-tenant towers for a diverse range of wireless communications industries, including personal communications services, paging, and cellular.

