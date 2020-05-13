Allied Motion Te Up 3.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AMOT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allied Motion Te (NASDAQ:AMOT) on April 8th, 2020 at $26.49. In approximately 1 month, Allied Motion Te has returned 3.64% as of today's recent price of $27.45.

Over the past year, Allied Motion Te has traded in a range of $19.00 to $49.98 and is now at $27.45, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells motion control products into applications that serve various industry sectors. The Company supplies precision and specialty motion control components and systems to a range of customers throughout the world.

