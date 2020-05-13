5.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Public Storage Call (PSA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on April 24th, 2020 at $188.33. In approximately 3 weeks, Public Storage has returned 5.42% as of today's recent price of $178.12.
Public Storage share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $266.76 and a 52-week low of $155.37 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $178.12 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 0.73% lower over the past week, respectively.
Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. Public Storage also own an equity interest in an owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe.
