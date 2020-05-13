4.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend National General Call (NGHC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) on March 31st, 2020 at $15.98. In approximately 1 month, National General has returned 4.13% as of today's recent price of $16.64.
In the past 52 weeks, National General share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.82 and a high of $25.39 and are now at $16.64, 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.
National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance company. The Company provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, health insurance, and other niche insurance products.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of National General shares.
