27.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend GlobalScape Call (GSB)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for GlobalScape (:GSB) on March 27th, 2020 at $7.25. In approximately 2 months, GlobalScape has returned 27.45% as of today's recent price of $9.24.
Over the past year, GlobalScape has traded in a range of $5.21 to $14.25 and is now at $9.24, 77% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of GlobalScape shares.
Keywords: spotlights :gsb globalscape
Ticker(s): GSB