27.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend GlobalScape Call (GSB)

Written on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 1:37pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for GlobalScape (:GSB) on March 27th, 2020 at $7.25. In approximately 2 months, GlobalScape has returned 27.45% as of today's recent price of $9.24.

Over the past year, GlobalScape has traded in a range of $5.21 to $14.25 and is now at $9.24, 77% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of GlobalScape shares.

