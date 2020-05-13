2.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Intl Bancshares Call (IBOC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intl Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) on March 25th, 2020 at $23.86. In approximately 2 months, Intl Bancshares has returned 1.99% as of today's recent price of $24.33.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intl Bancshares have traded between a low of $15.60 and a high of $44.00 and are now at $24.33, which is 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.5% lower over the past week, respectively.
International Bancshares Corporation, through its bank subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services through offices in south and southeast Texas. The Bank accepts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to make a variety of loans.
