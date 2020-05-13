14.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Caci Intl-A Call (CACI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Caci Intl-A (NYSE:CACI) on March 25th, 2020 at $201.81. In approximately 2 months, Caci Intl-A has returned 14.90% as of today's recent price of $231.88.
In the past 52 weeks, Caci Intl-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $156.15 and a high of $288.59 and are now at $231.88, 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
CACI International Inc. provides information technology products and services. The Company delivers client solutions for systems integration, information assurance and security, reengineering, logistics and engineering support, electronic commerce, and other solutions. CACI serves government and commercial markets primarily in North America and Western Europe.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Caci Intl-A shares.
Log in and add Caci Intl-A (CACI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights caci intl-a
Ticker(s): CACI