14.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Techtarget Call (TTGT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) on April 9th, 2020 at $21.23. In approximately 1 month, Techtarget has returned 14.30% as of today's recent price of $24.26.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Techtarget have traded between a low of $16.82 and a high of $30.00 and are now at $24.26, which is 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
TechTarget, Inc. operates a portfolio of industry-specific portals. The Company's portals deliver resources to information technology professionals within specific vertical market segments.
