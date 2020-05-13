Watch for Facebook Inc-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.24% Yesterday

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $207.39 to a high of $210.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $210.37 on volume of 10.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Facebook Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.20 and a 52-week low of $137.10 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $204.26 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

