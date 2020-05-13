Watch for Chevron Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.84% Yesterday

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.78 to a high of $90.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $91.00 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Chevron Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $127.00 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chevron Corp and will alert subscribers who have CVX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.