Watch for Adobe Sys Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.78% Yesterday

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $358.11 to a high of $367.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $364.50 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Adobe Sys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $386.75 and a 52-week low of $255.13 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $355.96 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Adobe Sys Inc and will alert subscribers who have ADBE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.