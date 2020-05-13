Watch for Accenture Plc-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.90% Yesterday

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $182.16 to a high of $185.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $185.29 on volume of 874,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Accenture Plc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $216.39 and a 52-week low of $137.15 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $180.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

