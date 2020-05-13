Verizon Communic (VZ) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $55.02

Shares of Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) opened today below their pivot of $55.89 and have already reached the first level of support at $55.02. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $54.59 and $53.29.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Verizon Communic, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $55.77. Verizon Communic shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.58 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $58.29.

Verizon Communic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.22 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Verizon Communic and will alert subscribers who have VZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.