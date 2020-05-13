United Natural Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (UNFI)

Shares of United Natural are trading today in above average volume, with the share price rising 27.3% to $19.75. Approximately 8.7 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, United Natural has traded in a range of $5.00 to $21.91 and is now at $19.75, 295% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.