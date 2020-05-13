SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd After 2.36% Loss

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.81 to a high of $79.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $81.21 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd have traded between a low of $35.84 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $76.78, which is 114% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

