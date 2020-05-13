SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte After 7.01% Loss

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.17 to a high of $13.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.43 on volume of 19.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mgm Resorts Inte has traded in a range of $5.90 to $34.63 and is now at $12.76, 116% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

