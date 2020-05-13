SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Kla-Tencor Corp After 1.37% Loss

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.15 to a high of $168.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $165.68 on volume of 840,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Kla-Tencor Corp has traded in a range of $101.34 to $184.50 and is now at $163.26, 61% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

