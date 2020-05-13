SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ford Motor Co After 5.42% Loss

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.79 to a high of $5.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.95 on volume of 53.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ford Motor Co have traded between a low of $3.96 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $4.69, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ford Motor Co and will alert subscribers who have F in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.