SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Delta Air Li After 8.80% Loss

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.80 to a high of $20.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.55 on volume of 42.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Delta Air Li has traded in a range of $19.10 to $63.44 and is now at $19.19, 0% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

