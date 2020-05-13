SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of At&T Inc After 2.84% Loss

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.21 to a high of $28.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.15 on volume of 24.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.08 to $39.58 and is now at $28.13, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.22% lower over the past week, respectively.