Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (QTWO)

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 1.3% to $77.70. About 969,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 488,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Q2 Holdings Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.17 and a high of $93.90 and are now at $78.72, 67% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.