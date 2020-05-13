Ppl Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.62%

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.23 to a high of $24.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.73 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ppl Corp has traded in a range of $18.12 to $36.83 and is now at $24.16, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

