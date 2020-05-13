Possible Trend Reversal, Veeco Instrument Down on Heavy Volume (VECO)

Shares of Veeco Instrument are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 9.8% to $11.36. Approximately 598,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 349,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Veeco Instrument and will alert subscribers who have VECO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Veeco Instrument share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.21 and a 52-week low of $7.42 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $12.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.