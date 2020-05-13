Possible Trend Reversal, Loral Space & Co Down on Heavy Volume (LORL)

Loral Space & Co's stock is down 25.2% to $18.55 on heavy trading volume. About 375,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 259,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Loral Space & Co and will alert subscribers who have LORL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Loral Space & Co have traded between a low of $13.68 and a high of $42.76 and are now at $24.80, which is 81% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 2.07% lower over the past week, respectively.