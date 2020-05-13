Possible Trend Reversal, Insulet Corp Down on Heavy Volume (PODD)

Shares of Insulet Corp are trading down 7.4% to $204.42 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 809,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 457,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Insulet Corp and will alert subscribers who have PODD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Insulet Corp has traded in a range of $98.38 to $228.79 and is now at $220.70, 124% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.