Possible Trend Reversal, 8X8 Inc Down on Heavy Volume (EGHT)

Shares of 8X8 Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 16.6% to $17.02. Today's volume of 2.6 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, 8X8 Inc has traded in a range of $10.30 to $21.57 and is now at $20.42, 98% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.