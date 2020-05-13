Pgt Innovations Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (PGTI)

Shares of Pgt Innovations are trading down -19.3% to $11.66 today on above average volume. Approximately 961,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 367,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pgt Innovations and will alert subscribers who have PGTI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Pgt Innovations share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.88 and a high of $18.48 and are now at $9.77, 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 3.02% lower over the past week, respectively.