Pg&E Corp (PCG) Breaks Through Support at $10.97

Shares of Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) opened today below their pivot of $11.21 and have already reached the first level of support at $10.97. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $10.80 and $10.39.

There is potential upside of 353.4% for shares of Pg&E Corp based on a current price of $10.95 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.64. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $11.52, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $10.62.

Over the past year, Pg&E Corp has traded in a range of $3.55 to $25.19 and is now at $10.95, 208% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% lower and 2.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

