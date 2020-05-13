Next Support Level for Eqt Corp (EQT) is $12.38

Shares of Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) opened today below their pivot of $13.04 and have already reached the first level of support at $12.61. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $12.38 and $11.72.

Over the past year, Eqt Corp has traded in a range of $4.21 to $21.54 and is now at $12.66, 201% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 4.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

Eqt Corp has overhead space with shares priced $12.66, or 82.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $72.27. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.42 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $9.89.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eqt Corp and will alert subscribers who have EQT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.