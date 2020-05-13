News Corp-Cl A (NWSA) Breaks Through Support at $10.50

Shares of News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) opened today below their pivot of $10.75 and have already reached the first level of support at $10.50. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $10.33 and $9.91 will be of interest.

News Corp-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.07 and a 52-week low of $7.90 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $10.59 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 0.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 63.8% exists for News Corp-Cl A, based on a current level of $10.59 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.34. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.66, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $9.53.

