Mastercard Inc-A Falls 1.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.26 to a high of $276.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $277.63 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $347.25 and a 52-week low of $199.99 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $270.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.27% lower over the past week, respectively.