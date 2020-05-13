Look for Shares of Twitter Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.57% Sell Off

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.61 to a high of $29.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.74 on volume of 8.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Twitter Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.85 and a 52-week low of $20.00 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $28.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

