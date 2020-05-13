Look for Shares of Tjx Cos Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.13% Sell Off

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.55 to a high of $45.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.36 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tjx Cos Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.95 and a 52-week low of $32.72 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $44.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

