Look for Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.92% Sell Off

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.11 to a high of $44.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.80 on volume of 7.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.