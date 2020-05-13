Look for Shares of Capital One Fina to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.85% Sell Off

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.45 to a high of $57.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.53 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Capital One Fina has traded in a range of $38.00 to $107.59 and is now at $54.68, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

